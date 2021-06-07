Volunteers help VA clinic here, around U.S. with care

Karen Myers spent 21 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a first sergeant, the second-highest rank an enlisted soldier can achieve.
Accordingly, she’s no stranger to grunt work. Since 2017, Myers has been doing a different kind of grunt work at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic in The Villages.
For several hours each week, she greets patients, pushes them through the facility in wheelchairs, makes phone calls to follow up on their appointments, and other duties.
It’s not glamorous, and it’s unpaid.
But Myers describes her job as a labor of love, and she is also among the thousands of people greasing the gears of the mammoth VA apparatus that tends to the health of military veterans in The Villages and across the country.
Myers is a volunteer, and VA officials credit people like her for helping it function.
