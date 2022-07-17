Volunteers help keep hospital running well

The community has stepped up to support UF Health The Villages Hospital since the day it opened 20 years ago as The Villages Regional Hospital.
Years of effort from volunteers led to the formation of the UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation in 2013.
The foundation, then known as The Villages Regional Hospital Auxiliary Foundation, is made up of hundreds of volunteers who assist in day-to-day operations and ensure the facility runs smoothly.
Lou Emmert, volunteer coordinator for the auxiliary, said the volunteers are the backbone of the hospital.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.