Volunteers find purpose working with horses

When Jorge Pousa volunteered eight months ago to put his strong back to good use at the Wild Horse Rescue Center, he expected to muck stalls and occasionally tackle fence repair.
But Diane Delano, owner of the Webster-based nonprofit, knows a thing or two about matching humans with horses.
Four months ago, she matched Pousa’s warm heart with Pegasus, a beautiful but skittish horse with a lengthy history of abuse and neglect.
“It was rough, really rough,” Pousa said of the months he spent trying to bond with the horse.
Eventually, Pegasus warmed up.
In fact, the horse now allows Pousa, a resident of the Village of Country Club Hills, to saddle up and ride.
