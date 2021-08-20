Volunteers ensure local children benefit from bash

The sounds of laughter and excited chatter roamed across the parking lot of the Ocklawaha Bridge Baptist Church in Silver Springs as children and adults lined up.
Through stops at various tents, children from Ocala National Forest are now ready to start school.
“Despite the heat, our volunteers worked with great energy and kindness to touch the lives of these children,” said LaRae Donnellan, events coordinator for Friends of SoZo Kids Inc. “Our lives were equally touched by being able to help others.”
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
