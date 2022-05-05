Volunteers are back to help residents

Betsy Jordan, left, a resident of the Trinity Springs community in Oxford, shares a conversation with activities volunteer Noreen Cherry, of the Village of Virginia Trace, during a social event April 13.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Donna Wells misses her parents, who live in another state. So she volunteers at Trinity Springs, a retirement community in Oxford, connecting with residents to make sure they don’t feel lonely. “I just love the interaction with people who are obviously in a different stage of life, just to be able to kind of cheer up their day and help out wherever I can,” said Wells, of the Village of Belvedere.

Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.