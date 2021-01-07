Volunteer who served in Army gives back to soldiers

Chuck Abbott is giving a piece of home to as many soldiers as he can.
The veteran and Village of Briar Meadow resident helps to prepare packages with Operation Shoebox.
Like many volunteers with the group, Abbott puts together care packages to send overseas to active military to remind them that someone at home cares about them.
Each time the volunteers meet, they put together about 600 packages and ship them out. They are looking for donations of items to be packed into the boxes, in addition to money for postage.
“I served in 1959 to 1962 in the Army,” Abbott said. “I wasn’t aware of nonprofit organizations like Operation Shoebox at the time, but my wife would send me packages of cookies, and it made my day.”
