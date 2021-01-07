Volunteer manages local kitchen for those in need

Sandy Sprague dedicates herself to providing hot meals for those in need.
As kitchen manager for Operation Homebound, a ministry of North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake, she helps make sure things in the kitchen run smoothly.
Operation Homebound is a nonprofit organization made up of volunteers who prepare meals for the homebound. The ministry opened in 1998 serving about 15 people and has since expanded to serving about 200 Monday through Friday.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.