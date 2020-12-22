Volunteer brings food, conversation to families

Jeff Carpenter makes time to transport meals to families in need in rural areas during the holidays.
It is something the Village of Largo resident has done since he started volunteering with The Wildwood Soup Kitchen.
During Thanksgiving, he delivered eight meals to families who otherwise would not have had a holiday meal in the rural area on Thanksgiving. He plans to do the same thing again for Christmas. Beyond the holidays, he also makes sure when the soup kitchen is in need of help to deliver a meal, he is available to help.
“I just like doing my fair share of making sure people in need get something to eat,” Carpenter said. “I have been doing this for a while, but I enjoy it. Nothing else I would rather do.”
