Visual Arts Association holds online art challenge

Martha Ayotte enjoys a good artistic challenge, and thanks to the Visual Arts Association, she gets a new one each month.
“I’m very competitive,” said Ayotte, of the Village of Osceola Hills. “(This challenge) keeps me painting every month. With the different subjects, it’s great. I need a little initiative to keep painting.”
Ayotte entered the group’s first online challenge, and she ended up taking third place.
“I was happy,” Ayotte said. “Everybody did an amazing job. We have a lot of talented artists in our group.”
