Visual Arts Association celebrates 25 years

At the time, Asta didn’t have much artistic experience. “I didn’t want to get bored,” said Asta, of the Village Palo Alto. “I hadn’t figured out how to open a tube (of paint).” Now, the group is celebrating its silver anniversary with a special meeting at 1 p.m. today at SeaBreeze Regional Recreation Complex. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. All Villages residents are welcome to attend. Twenty-five years ago, Leona Asta was looking for a new activity to try in The Villages. She found a group called the Visual Arts Association.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.