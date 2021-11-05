Visual Arts Association celebrates 25 years

Jan Ramsey works on an art project using watercolor and marker at her home in the Village Santo Domingo. Ramsey is being honored as a longtime member of the Visual Arts Association as it celebrates its 25th anniversary in November.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

At the time, Asta didn’t have much artistic experience. “I didn’t want to get bored,” said Asta, of the Village Palo Alto. “I hadn’t figured out how to open a tube (of paint).” Now, the group is celebrating its silver anniversary with a special meeting at 1 p.m. today at SeaBreeze Regional Recreation Complex. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. All Villages residents are welcome to attend. Twenty-five years ago, Leona Asta was looking for a new activity to try in The Villages. She found a group called the Visual Arts Association.

