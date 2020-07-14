Virus inspires home gardening boom

Roger Azzarello wasn’t tasting the kick in the store-bought jars of peppers. So he decided to do what he did in his native Pennsylvania and start a pepper garden. He has raised beds and pots with sweet pepper and hot banana pepper plants lining the walls of his Village of Pennecamp backyard. “You know what you got when you grow it yourself,” Azzarello said, while picking peppers to top a hoagie with. “There’s no pesticides on it or any other chemicals. And I can them and freeze them; I can have them all year-round.” Villagers have been motivated to grow their own fruits, vegetables and herbs lately, according to nurseries in the tri-county area, including vendors at the Brownwood Farmers Market.
