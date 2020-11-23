Virtual Medical Appointments Expand Care Options

Telehealth remains a popular option for patients nearly eight months after The Villages Health started offering it.
It began doing so at the start of the pandemic, and TVH providers did 8,000 telehealth visits between March 22 and May 8.
Telehealth or telemedicine allows patients to talk with their providers in real time over the phone or video.
Dr. Joseph Rizzi, family medicine physician at Creekside Care Center, said now about half his appointments in a typical week are virtual.
“It’s almost a better visit because when they are relaxed they are more open,” he said. “Patients sometimes have high blood pressure in the office because of the clinical environment. They are more open in their own home, and sometimes it is a more
comprehensive visit.”
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.