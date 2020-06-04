Virtual exercise adapts well to all three types of yoga

Yoga is a great way to relieve stress, stretch and improve muscle strength and balance.
With yoga classes yet to resume at recreation centers, some residents have taken to exercising at home to ensure they stay active and healthy.
Gayle Joyce, of the Village of DeSoto, has been doing yoga in her home using her computer.
Joyce uses the time to connect with others and uses video calls to meditate with her family. She currently does yoga with one of her family members and is a part of the Southern Oaks Ladies who are beginning to organize an outdoor yoga session.
Sabine Litten, of the Village of Mallory Square, usually instructs a yoga class at Eisenhower Recreation Center.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.