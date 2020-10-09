Virtual 5Ks raising money for charities

Grab your walking shoes, or your swimsuit, as there are many options for a 5K this year. With many charities unable to do normal fundraising, many came up with an alternative that also gets people up and active — the option to participate in a virtual 5K where participants can walk, run, swim, bike or take part in other options. All the proceeds raised during the events will benefit various charities and their missions. Here are a few that residents and the public can participate in this month.
