Violinist enjoys playing in several area orchestras

After a career in a symphony orchestra as well as a school teacher, Fred Hainen thought the music chapter of his life was coming to a close.
Little did he know that it suddenly had a few more pages left to fill.
"The violin has been good to me," said Hainen, of the Village of Polo Ridge. "Music has been good to me."
Since living in Florida, Hainen has brought his violin to The Villages Pops Orchestra, where he is the concertmaster.
