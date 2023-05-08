Vintage furniture store opens in downtown Leesburg

Fig and Fern Marketplace has partnered with Mustard Seed Furniture Company to open a faith-based vintage furniture store in Leesburg.
The store at 309 W. Main St. in Leesburg is next to Michael’s Couture Salon, which is where owners Krista Spagnola, Londa and Robert Glenn originally met. Spagnola has worked at Micheal’s Couture Salon as a hairdresser for 22 years, and Robert owns the salon.
Londa and her sister-in-law, Melody Cooler, founded Fig and Fern Marketplace in February 2021 after their mothers passed away.
“It was actually a day apart from each other,” Londa said. “I lost my mother, and then a day later my mother-in-law passed.”
To cope with their grief, Cooler suggested to Londa that they open a shop on the website Etsy for artificial flower arrangements. Londa and Cooler eventually added home decor to their retail list and started selling their inventory at vintage furniture shows in Tampa and Jacksonville.
Londa said Fig and Fern Marketplace products sold well at the vintage shows, but the process soon became tiresome.
“When we set up, we didn’t just set up a tent,” Londa said. “We set up a walls like a store. At some point, taking six hours to set up and then three hours to take everything down was just too much.”
