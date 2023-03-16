Villages Woodworkers make 4,000th Pens for Troops pen

The Villages Woodworkers are celebrating reaching not one, but two big milestones.
On March 1, the club made its 4,000th pen for the Pens for Troops Program, which provides handmade pens for troops overseas. President John Scott said the group has made pens for the program since the club formed almost 20 years ago.
“It feels pretty good knowing we helped this much,” Scott said.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.