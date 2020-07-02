Villages woodworker makes patriotic pieces

Some Villagers show their patriotism by lining the street with flags, others by thanking a veteran. Roger Vigrass shows it with woodworking.
The Village of Fernandina resident and Air Force veteran has used his 50 years of woodworking experience to create elaborate projects, some with American symbolism to display his pride for his country.
The idea for a patriotic piece first came to him ten years ago when he was searching for images he could recreate with wood. He got to work on a large sign bearing the words “Liberty and justice for all” with the Statue of Liberty and an American flag between them.
Vigrass created the sign over a period of about two months by cutting out five individual pieces, painting them and putting them together.
