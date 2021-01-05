Villages woman cooked, distributed holiday meals

Shirley Layman holds a leftover Thanksgiving plate in her kitchen in the Village of Tall Trees. Layman cooked enough Thanksgiving meals for 10 people in her neighborhood, as well as three in Wildwood. She wanted to give back after coming close to death last year.

 Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun

This Thanksgiving, Shirley Layman used her cooking skills to help bring heaping plates of food to her neighbors who were ill or shut-in.

The idea came to her while in the hospital.

In September 2019, Layman had to undergo heart surgery. While in bed, she had an epiphany.

“I said, ‘I’ve got to get back to helping people,’” said Layman, of the Village of Tall Trees.

