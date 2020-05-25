Villages veteran shows his devotion to patriotism

Ken Gentry has commemorated patriotic holidays, such as Memorial Day, the same way since 2005. He puts out small American flags along the streets in his neighborhood and around the Village of Belvedere.
Nothing has put a halt to that — not even going blind.
Gentry has long had a desire to serve his country. He applied to be a member of the first class of the Air Force Academy. He received only an alternate appointment, however, and didn’t end up attending the school.
Gentry did join the Army Reserve while in high school in Kansas City, Missouri. After three years in the reserves, Gentry in 1957 again heard the call of the Air Force and enlisted. He did have to go to boot camp again, but ended up being stationed at Forbes AFB in Topeka, Kansas, not far from his home.
