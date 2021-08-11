Villages VA clinic uses new tool to spot dementia

Kasey McBride, a cardiac registered nurse, was involved with piloting a screening test for cognitive deficits at The Villages Outpatient Clinic. She is pictured holding a mini-cog screening tool.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

A dementia screening tool first utilized by nurses at the VA Outpatient Clinic in The Villages is being advocated for throughout the veterans’ health system across northern Florida, VA officials said. The early results of a pilot program suggest the test can detect signs of cognitive decline sooner than previously used methods. “We are really excited about the new screening process and are seeing its benefits firsthand,” said Jocelyn Almazan, a registered nurse at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs clinic in The Villages.

