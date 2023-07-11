Villages trio win medals at weightlifting competition

A couple years ago, Mike Dollard was at a national weightlifting competition and was asked by a stage announcer, “What is The Villages?”
“He thought it was a nursing home — he doesn’t anymore,” said Dollard, of the Village of Fernandina. “A couple years ago it was common, ‘What is The Villages?’ And now we go places and people know.”
Dollard, along with residents John LaFlamme and Ken Bennett, showed why the weightlifting community knows about The Villages when they won medals earlier this month in the Masters division at the Powerlifting America’s National Championships.
