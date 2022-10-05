Villages triathlete ready for Ironman World Championship

Terri Bower keeps surprising herself. Back in 2018, the Village of Pine Hills athlete didn’t think she would qualify for the International Triathlon Union’s Multi-Sport World Championship, but she did.
Then after years of competing in Ironman events, Bower thought it would only be a dream to qualify for the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii.
She will see that dream come to fruition Thursday, when she hits the starting line for the 2022 edition in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.
“It was exciting to qualify, but it is even more exciting to finally be able to go compete,” Bower said, noting a more than two-year gap between earning the spot in the World Championships field and officially being able to compete.
She punched her ticket at a 2019 Ironman qualifier in Louisville, Kentucky, but everything got put on hold once the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
