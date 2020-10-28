Villages Theater Company premieres virtual play

While audiences can’t come to see The Villages Theater Company’s plays in person, the group is finding ways to bring theater to patrons virtually.
Last week, the resident theater club premiered “Curve Appeal in The Villages,” an original play which is now available to stream on YouTube.
The club normally puts on three main productions per year in January, April and October at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.
With theater productions temporarily halted at recreation centers, the company decided to move “Curve Appeal,” which was originally planned for the stage, to the virtual realm, said club president Judy Prior.
