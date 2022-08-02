Villages tennis group thrives after 16 years together

James Lush remembers having difficulty finding tennis partners other than John Lloyd when he first moved to The Villages in 2006. That summer, they got together to create the Duval Tennis Group.
Over the past 16 years, the group has grown to as many as 60 members, built around camaraderie and competition.
“I loved it and have always loved this sport,” said Lush, of the Village of Duval. “The mental and physical part of the game is my favorite.”
Lush and Lloyd played singles for the first two months while they recruited more players, soon joined by Stu Rivchin and Dick Madler. The group currently counts 47 members.
“I have met some amazing people through this group from all over the world,” Lush said.
Beyond the tennis, the people is what it is all about for Lush. Providing a social aspect was important, so he added monthly luncheons to the calendar. The COVID-19 pandemic put the luncheons on pause, though Lush often gets asked when they are going to start it back up.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.