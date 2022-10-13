Villages team scores a singles golf three-peat

Winning one championship is a heavy task. Winning back-to-back titles is exponentially more arduous. That’s why the notion of winning three straight championships is considered such a pre-eminent accomplishment.
The Villages chapter of the American Singles Golf Association captured the vaunted three-peat earlier this month, rallying from a Day 1 deficit to win the 2022 ASGA Florida Cup at the Streamsong Resort south of Lakeland.
The Villages found itself for tied for second after the tournament’s first day but put on a dominant performance on Day 2, storming ahead during singles competition, which awarded three points in each match.
“As soon as other people started coming in, I would ask them, ‘How did you do?’” said Ron Horte, of the Village of Bonita, who was serving his second year as captain.
The reports: Three points, three points, 2½ points, etc.
“Everyone coming in was saying the same thing. Everyone had won their matches,” Horte continued. “I started doing the math in my head and I thought, ‘We actually have a chance to win this.’”
