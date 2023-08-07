Villages Tax-Aide offers summer help to local community

Clint Brown, left, of the Village of Ashland, receives assistance from Don Herman, a resident of the Village of Hillsborough and a volunteer with Tax-Aide in April 2022 at Colony Cottage Regional Recreation Complex.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

While tax season officially ended in April, for some it’s still going on. 

Some taxpayers filed an extension this year to allow them to file their taxes later. Others have to amend their original tax returns or answer other requests from the Internal Revenue Service. 

For those who still need help, Villages Tax-Aide offers a summer program that continues through Aug. 28. 

