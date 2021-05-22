Villages swing band comes up with fitting family arrangement

The Villages Swing Band brought a bit of joy to a couple of residents through a song.
Last year, the group had been practicing Lewis Buckley’s arrangement of trumpeter Clyde McCoy’s signature tune, “Sugar Blues.”
After an extended break thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band was ready to present the song to Frank Means Sr. and his son, Frank Means Jr., during its rehearsal Thursday at Mulberry Grove Regional Recreation Complex.
“This is kind of special for us,” said Jean Butler, the leader of the Swing Band. “It’s a very cute tune. It was a one-hit wonder, but it was the song (McCoy) was known for.”
Frank Sr.’s sister, Maxine, had married McCoy, and he worked as McCoy’s tour manager while he was in college.
Frank Sr. hadn’t heard “Sugar Blues” performed live since the 1970s.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.