Villages swim team raises funds for cancer research

First impressions are always important. And the impression the Villages Aquatic Swim Team left with the Swim Across America charity was a good one.
Throughout October, VAST raised money for Swim Across America, a nationwide charity that helps fund cancer research through swimming events. In their first time partnering with the organization, VAST raised more than $40,000. “It feels great,” said VAST President Todd Dickson, of the Village of Calumet Grove. “It was a worthy cause and it was done very well.”
Founded in the 1980s, Swim Across America became what they are today in 1992. The money raised by each community stays in each community.
