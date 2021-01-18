Villages Square dancing group to hold final free introductory class

The Village Squares dance club is having its last free introductory class Tuesday at Burnsed Recreation Center.
This is the last free introductory class the club will hold before it closes the group to new learners.
President Judy Mason said those who are thinking about learning square dancing are strongly encouraged to come because the class in cumulative.
“Dancers who are new will learn the calls progressively,” she said. “So those who go through six lessons aren’t going to want to go back to lesson one if someone new joins.”
The club’s caller is Don Hanhurst, who Mason said is a square-dance genius.
