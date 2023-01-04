Villages singer to put on 4 different shows in 4 nights

Alex Santoriello will have a busy week on the stage as the month comes to a close.
From Jan. 23 through Jan. 26, the Villages resident will have a different show up each night on the Savannah Center stage — “A Musical Salute to Andrew Lloyd Webber” on Jan. 23; “Shaken Not Stirred; Broadway to Vegas!” on Jan. 24; “Simply Sinatra” on Jan. 25; and “Donna and Alex Sing the Movies!” on Jan. 26.
“This has never happened before,” said Santoriello, of the Village of Virginia Trace. “It’s going to be a busy time, but I’m grateful for that. It keeps me out of trouble.”
All the performances start at 7 p.m., with “A Musical Salute to Andrew Lloyd Webber” adding at 4 p.m. show. Tickets are $29 and up, and are available at any Villages Box Office location or online at thevillagesentertainment.com.
