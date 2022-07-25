Villages Scuba Club makes a splash off Key

Joe Petrusa has gone scuba diving at various places in the Caribbean but never gets tired of Key Largo.
“They have a mix of reefs that can give you all the sea life you could imagine,” said Petrusa, of the Village of Osceola Hills. “They have rays, sharks and more. It is like swimming in an aquarium. Key Largo also has deep water shipwrecks that were sunk intentionally that became reefs.”
Petrusa was among seven members of The Villages Scuba Club that headed to Key Largo in late June, doing 13 dives over four days and going as deep as 90 feet.
The USS Speigel Grove is one of those artificial reefs off Key Largo. It was sunk in 2002 and is now home to thousands of sea creatures and coral. Another excursion was a night dive, in which the group got to interact with five or six turtles.
“Diving at night is a totally different dive,” Petrusa said.
The club, which has more than 200 active members, coordinates local dive trips to the springs of Central Florida, the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and the Florida Keys. On occasion, they have ventured internationally to such places as the Grand Caymans, Bonaire and Honduras.
With so much to see underwater, members have to make sure to manage their dive to check oxygen and depth.
Club president Michael Blatti said members could get anywhere from 50 to 100 dives a year with the club. Blatti enjoys dives around Jupiter Inlet, where they go twice a month.
