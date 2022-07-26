The Villages SC’s season came to a close in the quarterfinal round of USL League Two’s Southern Conference playoffs.
Friday’s late-night defeat on penalty kicks to the North Carolina Fusion U23’s certainly wasn’t a shameful loss as it came at the hands — or rather, feet — of one of USL2’s best teams and the defending conference champions.
However, what sank the Buffalo in their final match was the same problem that plagued them all season long — they couldn’t score.
The Villages had a man advantage for 55 minutes of a 1-1 deadlock after the Fusion’s Alexandre Horveno was sent off with a red card. Over that span, the Buffalo controlled tempo and possession and outshot North Carolina 10-1.
But they never recorded a second goal.
“To be honest, we should have finished it before taking it to PKs,” forward Fred Ferreira said. “We had a one-player advantage and we just couldn’t manage to score, so it’s on us. We gave everything, but we just couldn’t put the ball in the net one more time.”
