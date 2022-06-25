Villages resident says goodbye to his Harley-Davidson

While Doc Beishuizen waited for his pride and joy to arrive, he spent months building and decorating a nursery.
Beishuizen, of the Village of Sabal Chase, calls his garage a nursery because it is where his “baby” sleeps.
“My baby is my new 2022 Corvette Stingray,” Beishuizen said. “It took a year to be delivered, so I kept myself busy with making the garage look nice.”
Beishuizen decorated his garage with custom signage, cabinetry, photos and a painted checkerboard floor.
He ordered his Stingray last year and was told to expect his car later in the fall. But because of supply chain issues and a tornado that damaged the production factory in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in December, Beishuizen waited longer than anticipated.
