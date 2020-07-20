Villages Resident’s Passion For Cars Inspires Metal Artwork

When Mitch Hadfield and his wife, Diane, moved to the Village of Pine Ridge three years ago, Mitch brought along his tools and set aside space for a workshop in the extra large garage. He just didn’t know what he wanted to work on.
Six months later, the workshop was complete. Art was on the wall, and every piece of furniture was in place. Mitch had an idea while tinkering around in the garage one day. Maybe he could create something to celebrate their beloved 50th anniversary Mustang — something that could hang in the garage.
When Mitch started to tinker with his tools, some metal and a few other scraps of this and that, an image started to float around in his head. Eventually, a few tries and misses turned into a three-dimensional piece of car art.
