Villages resident’s 1950 Jeepster is a real head-turner

Jim Powierza, of the Village of Springdale, stands next to his 1950 Willys-Overland Jeepster. Powierza said his Jeepster is nearly all original parts, but he did need to make some mechanical fixes, such as getting a new starter.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

While the origins of the Jeep are rooted in the military, the history of Jim Powierza’s Jeepster is much more casual.

Powierza, of the Village of Springdale, got his 1950 Willys-Overland Jeepster last August from an old friend living in New England.

“I was in Vermont for a visit with some friends and in-laws, so I had no plans on buying a car,” he said. “I knew the guy who had it, and he needed to sell the car pretty quickly.”

Powierza said his friend sold the property he stored the car in, but the new owner let him keep the contents in the garage for one year.

