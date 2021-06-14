Villages resident qualifies for marathon

When Valerie Miller finished the Wine Glass Marathon in New York in 2019, her friends were waiting to see her and celebrate at the end.
Miller ran the full 26.2-mile marathon while her friends, including MaryLou Marcotte, of the Village of Bonita, ran the half marathon.
Miller, also of the Village of Bonita, crossed the finish line and one of the first people she saw was Marcotte, who shared the good news — Miller had accomplished quite a feat.
She had qualified for the Boston Marathon.
“It never was a lifelong goal. I’m a recreational fitness runner,” Miller said. “So I just put it out there. I said, ‘What if you qualified? What if you ran a marathon race and you got a qualifying time?’”
Miller officially received entry into the race after her finishing time and after the event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she will run the Boston Marathon for the first time this fall.
