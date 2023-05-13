Villages resident makes his first new car count

Dave Menchen has never owned a brand-new car, until last year when he purchased a 2023 Corvette C8 Z51.
He bought the convertible Red Mist Corvette with racing stripes in November. Menchen estimates he spent more on his Corvette than every car he has ever owned all put together.
“It is a car I never thought I would ever get,” said Menchen, of the Village Santo Domingo. “I waited to get a good one.”
Read this story and many others Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.