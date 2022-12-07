Villages resident hopes to put dolls in welcoming hands

Janet Doerfert started sewing at 10 years old, even making her own clothes for high school. However, what she makes now is much smaller — she makes clothes for dolls she hopes to get in the hands of those in need.
The outfits make a great accompaniment to the American Girl-style dolls that Doerfert believes are better in the hands of a little girl in need than on her shelf.
“One time while my husband and I were driving around, I saw a mother and a daughter waiting for a bus,” said Doerfert, of the Village of McClure. “The girl was the right age, so I asked if we could give her a doll. She was so excited.”
In between making table runners, Christmas tree skirts and hemming pants for her friends, she works on clothes for the dolls.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.