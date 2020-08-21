Villages resident has seen Indy 500 up close many times

On race day for 55 years, Gregg Grahn was right there — in the middle of thousands of cooler-carrying fans, visitors from around the globe, and so much excitement and tradition — at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
For more than 25 of those Memorial Day weekend
500 races, Grahn didn’t actually see the entire race until he got home from the track and watched it on TV.
“I started working as a spotter in 1994,” he said. “So I was on my perch on the roof for the whole race.”
It is difficult for a driver to judge the proximity of other drivers behind them as well as on either side of
their car. So a spotter is in place to constantly communicate over a radio with the driver for the duration of the race.
