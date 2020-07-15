Villages resident has harmonized with some of the greats

Dee Logé-Wacker, of the Village of Calumet Grove, sits at the piano where songs written by Bobby Troup are on the stand. She had met Troup, who wrote “Route 66,” while living in California back in the 1960s.

 Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun

Dee Logé-Wacker has sung with numerous choral groups throughout her life, including one notable performance with a Duke.

Thanks to a varied singing career that began as a child, Logé-Wacker, who sings in the alto and soprano ranges, has met and performed with numerous artists.

During the 1960s, the Robert Herr Chorale had been invited to perform with big-band legend Duke Ellington in Beverly Hills, California.

Logé-Wacker especially remembers that concert because of a flub.

Ellington had told the group during the one-hour rehearsal to sing out with confidence and smile. During the show, Logé-Wacker ended up coming in on the wrong beat of a song.

Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.