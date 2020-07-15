Villages resident has harmonized with some of the greats

Dee Logé-Wacker has sung with numerous choral groups throughout her life, including one notable performance with a Duke.
Thanks to a varied singing career that began as a child, Logé-Wacker, who sings in the alto and soprano ranges, has met and performed with numerous artists.
During the 1960s, the Robert Herr Chorale had been invited to perform with big-band legend Duke Ellington in Beverly Hills, California.
Logé-Wacker especially remembers that concert because of a flub.
Ellington had told the group during the one-hour rehearsal to sing out with confidence and smile. During the show, Logé-Wacker ended up coming in on the wrong beat of a song.
