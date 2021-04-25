Villages resident enjoys handling musical double duty

Hugh Wicks wields two instruments: the baton and the trumpet.
For the past several years, Wicks has served as director of The Villages Hometown Band and one of the trumpet players in The Villages Concert Band.
“Playing in the band is such a different perspective,” said Wicks, of the Village of Fernandina. “It helps me to understand (different) challenges. You don’t hear the same things. You play next to guys who are phenomenal. They make you be a better musician.”
On Tuesdays, he conducts the Hometown Band from 4-6 p.m., takes a meal break, then grabs his trumpet to play in the Concert Band from 7-9 p.m. For the past year, these rehearsals have been virtual via Zoom.
