Villages resident builds dream slot car track

With controllers in hand, Gary Miller and his neighbor, Mike DiFilippo, waited for computerized racing commands.
And then they were off.
A soft whirring sound filled the room as two miniature cars sped so fast they were nearly a blur around the slot car track.
When the cars abruptly stopped, Miller studied his laptop screen.
“He still had the best lap,” he said of DiFilippo. “But he couldn’t catch me.”
“Gary actually won by eight 100ths of a second,” DiFilippo said.
