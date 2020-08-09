Villages resident builds dream slot car track

Gary Miller and Mike DiFilippo, both of the Village of Pinellas, race their slot cars at Miller’s home. Miller originally planned to put the track in his garage, but wound up building an addition to his house while the track was being constructed in Pennsylvania.

 Cindy Skop, Daily Sun

With controllers in hand, Gary Miller and his neighbor, Mike DiFilippo, waited for computerized racing commands.

And then they were off.

A soft whirring sound filled the room as two miniature cars sped so fast they were nearly a blur around the slot car track.

When the cars abruptly stopped, Miller studied his laptop screen.

“He still had the best lap,” he said of DiFilippo. “But he couldn’t catch me.”

“Gary actually won by eight 100ths of a second,” DiFilippo said.

