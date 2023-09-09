Villages resident bought 1932 Ford from his neighbor

Steve Curtiss, of the Village of Lynnhaven, purchased his 1932 Ford coupe from his neighbor after a bit of negotiating. The previous owner is moving, and Curtiss did not know when would be the last time he could see the car. Now, all he has to do is step inside his own garage.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Steve Curtiss wanted a hot rod his whole life. Since he was a teenager, he loved the look of them.

When he moved to The Villages, he would walk by his neighbor’s house and admire the one that sat in his garage.

“Whenever the garage was open and I could see it, I would say, “Oh, I would love to own that.’”

Recently, Curtiss, of the Village of Lynnhaven, made his neighbor an offer, and after a bit of negotiating, the 1932 Ford three-window coupe was his.

