Villages Public Safety welcomes two new firefighters at ceremony

Alex Dacek, left, and Kelly Johns are sworn in as a firefighter-EMT and firefighter-paramedic, respectively, with The Villages Public Safety Department during a pinning ceremony at Station 44.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Four months after The Villages Public Safety Department grew with its biggest batch of new firefighters, the agency on Friday added to its ranks with one of its smallest classes of new trainees.

At a “pinning” ceremony at VPS headquarters, Chief Edmund Cain and his leadership staff welcomed aboard firefighter-paramedic Kelly Johns and Firefighter-EMT Alex Dacek.

Johns said he has been a first-responder for about eight years. He joined VPS from the Leesburg Fire Department, where he worked briefly after several years as a paramedic in Marion County.

“Excited. Confident. Honored,” Johns said of how he felt about joining the department. He added that he wanted to be part of VPS because “they have the best of everything.”

Dacek said he worked different jobs, including soccer referee and landscaper, before becoming interested in fire service.

Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.