Villages Public Safety welcomes two new firefighters at ceremony

Four months after The Villages Public Safety Department grew with its biggest batch of new firefighters, the agency on Friday added to its ranks with one of its smallest classes of new trainees.
At a “pinning” ceremony at VPS headquarters, Chief Edmund Cain and his leadership staff welcomed aboard firefighter-paramedic Kelly Johns and Firefighter-EMT Alex Dacek.
Johns said he has been a first-responder for about eight years. He joined VPS from the Leesburg Fire Department, where he worked briefly after several years as a paramedic in Marion County.
“Excited. Confident. Honored,” Johns said of how he felt about joining the department. He added that he wanted to be part of VPS because “they have the best of everything.”
Dacek said he worked different jobs, including soccer referee and landscaper, before becoming interested in fire service.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.