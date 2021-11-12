Villages Public Safety Teaches Critical Life-Saving Technique

Knowing the rhythm to “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees can do more than just improve your dance moves — it can save a life. Instructors use the beat to the popular song to help people keep the right pace for compressions when doing CPR. The Villages Public Safety Department teaches this and more to the community through classes on the use of CPR, automated external defibrillators and first aid. The department will offer several more classes through the remainder of the year, said Kara Watts, EMS training division chief.
