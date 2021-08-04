Villages Public Safety opens station’s doors to enthusiastic public

The public responded with enthusiasm when Villages Public Safety Department Chief Edmund Cain opened the doors of his headquarters station on Tuesday.
The chief estimated that at least 300 people passed through Station 44 on South Morse Boulevard during the first hour of the three-hour open house.
Kids of all ages enjoyed the chance to see the department up close.
“I liked the fire truck because I thought I could drive it,” said 7-year-old Charlotte Hamford,who attended with her sister, Isabel, 9, and her grandparents, Ben and Marie Musialek,of the Village of Linden.
