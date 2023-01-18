Villages Public Safety Department names Brian Twiss new fire chief

Brian Twiss is set to be the new fire chief for The Villages Public Safety Department following his appointment by the District on Tuesday.
Twiss currently serves as the deputy chief of operations, a role he was promoted to last year. He will take over the new position following Fire Chief Edmund Cain’s retirement Jan. 23.
“I’m very excited and honored that the District believes in me to lead the department, and (I’m) humbled at the same time,” Twiss said.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.