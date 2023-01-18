Villages Public Safety Department names Brian Twiss new fire chief

Brian Twiss, right, will be the next fire chief for The Village Public Safety Department. Twiss, shown congratulating retiring fire chief Edmund Cain at a ceremony earlier this month, has been with VPSD for 14 years, most recently serving as deputy chief of operations. Twiss will take over the role following Cain’s retirement Monday.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Brian Twiss is set to be the new fire chief for The Villages Public Safety Department following his appointment by the District on Tuesday. 

Twiss currently serves as the deputy chief of operations, a role he was promoted to last year. He will take over the new position following Fire Chief Edmund Cain’s retirement Jan. 23.

“I’m very excited and honored that the District believes in me to lead the department, and (I’m) humbled at the same time,” Twiss said. 

