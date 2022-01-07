Villages Public Safety Department helps mentor local students

Students training to become EMTs and paramedics will get firsthand experience from professionals in The Villages.
A partnership between the Eustis-based Lake Technical College and The Villages Public Safety Department allows students to shadow and ride along with current VPSD EMTs and paramedics to gain experience in the field. The Board of Supervisors from The Village Center Community Development District approved a renewal of that partnership last month.
The partnership provides students with supervised learning of pre-hospital emergency medical care and treatment skills that EMTs and paramedics use. These ridealongs and observations serve as some of the clinic hours students need to graduate, VPSD Deputy Fire Chief James Goodworth said.
