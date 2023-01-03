Villages Public Safety announces first aid class schedule for ’23

Division chief Kara Watts, of The Villages Public Safety, leads a CPR/AED training session at the Early Childhood Center in 2021.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

The Villages Public Safety Department wants to make sure the community has the confidence to save a life.  

Each month, the fire department offers three types of CPR, first aid and automated external defibrillator classes for Villages residents.  

“Even though cardiac arrest can affect anybody at any time, because this is a retirement community it seems to happen more often,” said Bob Sjogren, VPSD’s community risk reduction coordinator. 

